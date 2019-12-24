JNU evicted two of the six suspended students from hostels

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has evicted two of the six academically suspended students from the hostels. The students were academically suspended by the JNU administration after they allegedly heckled the Vice Chancellor and created ruckus in the Administrative Block of the university during a protest on December 16.

In the letter issued by the Chief Proctor, the hosteller students of the university have been warned of disciplinary action if they provide shelter to the evicted students in their hostel rooms. "Any one giving shelter to (the students) in any hostel/residence on campus shall invite disciplinary action," said the letter. The two students were evicted from their hostels on Monday while rest of them are likely to be evicted at the earliest.

In the notice issues to the suspended students, the JNU administration has alleged that they abused and engaged in scuffle with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Jagadesh Kumar. They have also been alleged to vandalize the car of the Vice Chancellor and ransacking the offices of the officials in the Administrative Block. It is pertinent to mention that the Delhi High Court has recently barred the students from protesting within the 100-meter area of the Administrative Block of the University which houses the offices of the Vice Chancellor and the Registrar.

The suspended students have, however, denied the charges of the administration. In a statements, the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) has alleged that the Administration is misusing its powers to intimidate the protesting students. The union has also denied any wrong doing from students and alleged they were suspended merely for protesting against the fee hike. JNUSU is protesting against the fee hike and commercialization of education since October 28 of this year. In this duration, the students were baton charged on at least two occasions.

The JNU administration is formulating a strategy of mass intimidation by sending proctorial enquiries to students en-masse and even academically suspending them as well as evicting them from hostels and declaring them out of bounds, the JNUSU alleged. "We warn the administration to not execute such stunts, and also appeal to the larger student's community to stand against the hostel eviction order and deter the administration from targeting the students," they said. The statement has also been endorsed by other student bodies like BAPSA, NSUI.

Meanwhile, speaking to media persons, JNU Registrar Dr. Pramod Kumar admitted that the university is in the process of issuing en-masse notices to all those creating rucks in the campus. He however, refused to reveal the number saying such notices would be issued as per the inputs of the university security.

