Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt committed to providing affordable quality healthcare services to all: Harsh Vardhan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:20 IST
Govt committed to providing affordable quality healthcare services to all: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PT) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the government is committed to providing affordable quality healthcare services to all, even in inaccessible and difficult to reach areas, through a large healthcare resource pool. Addressing the 20th Convocation of National Board of Examinations, Vardhan enumerated the advances made in medical infrastructure and said the number of AIIMS has been increased to 21 and work is also progressing on setting up of 157 medical colleges mainly in the aspirational districts of the country to ensure that people are provided superior health services.

"There have been far reaching reforms in the area of medical education. The number of undergraduate and post-graduate seats have been substantially increased," he said. Congratulating the pass outs and medal winners, Vardhan urged them to uphold the values of honesty, integrity, accountability, sincerity, truth and probity in their lives and show empathy to patients and treat them with respect and dignity.

"Your journey has just begun, and it should be your endeavour to not just become a professional doctor but a 'good doctor'," he stated. "It is important to show empathy with the patients and treat them with respect and dignity," he said, adding that the graduates shall contribute in strengthening the healthcare sector in the country.

He conferred gold medals to 71 students. "The government is committed to providing assured affordable quality healthcare service to all, even in inaccessible and difficulty to reach areas, through a large healthcare resource pool," he said.

Highlighting the need for more qualified and specialist doctors in the rural areas, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey urged the young graduates to serve in district hospitals. National Board of Examinations (NBE) is an autonomous organization of Ministry of Health set up to conduct high level and uniform standard Post Graduate and Post-Doctoral examinations in the field of modern medicine and allied sciences.

NBE awards Diplomate of National Board qualifications to doctors who have completed and have qualified the three years DNB course and fellowships to doctors who have completed and have qualified the two years DNB course in respective medical specialties. PTI PLB PLB RDM RDM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...

Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: No damage to Goa's claim,

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a recent letter by the Union environment ministry to Karnataka on a project on the Mahadayi river does not damage the rightful claim of his state. Karnataka and Goa are embroiled in a disput...

China calls on the U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords

China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last years summit in Singapore.China calls on the US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Si...

CBDT extends due date for filing of ITRs, TARs for all assesses of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

The Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT on Tuesday extended the due date for filing of income tax returns and tax audit reports to January 31, 2020 for all categories of assesses in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019