Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:42 IST
Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

Two Class 12 students, who were taken into police custody for allegedly circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, have been granted bail, officials said on Thursday. The students, aged 16 years, of the government inter-college were apprehended on Monday and released on Wednesday, the officials said.

"They were produced before the juvenile justice board which granted them bail considering the case was not criminal and would impact their future," a district official said. Meanwhile, District Magistrate B N Singh, whose signature was forged by the students in the fake order, stressed on the need for a discussion within the society over the misuse of Information Technology by students.

"Information Technology has done us a lot of help but also created some problems. It is pertinent that the society now discusses whether such acts are ethically and legally right," Singh said, a day after scores of school children staged a sit-in outside his office demanding "forgiveness" for the actions of their classmates. Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar were ordered to remain shut last week due to intense cold weather and anti-citizenship law protests unfolding in parts of Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere in the country.

On Sunday evening, the forged letter surfaced online and got circulated via WhatsApp which stated that schools will remain closed on December 23 and 24 as well. The letter had caused major confusion, prompting officials to file a police complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Crisil downgrades GP Petroleums' rating for bank loan facilities

Investment consulting firm Crisil has downgraded its rating for Rs 220 crore worth of bank loan facilities for GP Petroleums Ltd, which is a part of the Gulf Petrochem Group. The long-term rating of A-minus with negative outlook has been re...

Sebi levies Rs 8 lakh fine on Intercon Finance, 4 other entities for violating takeover norms

Acting against contravention of takeover norms, markets regulator Sebi has slapped a total fine of Rs 8 lakh on Intercon Finance Pvt Ltd and four other entities. The fine amount has to be paid jointly and severally by Intercon Finance and M...

1 killed, 5 injured in accident due to dense fog in Kota

A man was killed and five people were injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck, possibly due to reduced visibility caused by dense fog, on the Kota-Baran national highway here on Thursday, police said. The accident took plac...

Moscow to take retaliatory action against British media - Russian news agencies

Russia will take retaliatory measures against British media operating on Russian territory over what it regards as unfriendly action taken by British authorities against its own journalists, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.The TA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019