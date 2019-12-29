Ailing Karnataka-based Pejawar Math Swami Vishvesha

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...
In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU. ...
The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four  high educational institutions have registered in the pa...
In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...
LeBron James scored 21 points, matched his season-best of 16 assists and also collected seven rebounds while playing through a groin injury to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-120 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday...
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...
The process of creation of the National Register of Citizens NRC is completely an internal affair of the Indian government and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, the chief of Border Guards ...
The second edition of the Hockey India HI Coaching Education Pathway will be conducted in February-March next year, the national federation said on Sunday. The program, which is an integral part of the International Hockey Federation FIH Ac...