St Xavier's students protest against police crackdown on Jamia, AMU Students

Students, alumni and faculty members of St Xavier's College on Monday took to the streets against the alleged police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for opposing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Nearly 400 students, alumni and faculty members of the 160-year-old institution took out a silent protest march from the college premises at Park Street holding banners saying "We stand in solidarity with Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU".

Notable alumni members who joined the protest march included politicians Dinesh Trivedi and Nadimul Haque, film director Arindam Sil and musician Debojyoti Mishra among others. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU were subjected to an alleged brutal attack by police for opposing the amended citizenship act earlier this month.

Students of other colleges of the city too took out demonstrations in the College Street area opposing CAA and the NRC.

