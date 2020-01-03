Left Menu
Allahabad VC Hangloo's resignation accepted

  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-01-2020 12:46 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 12:46 IST
The resignation of Allahabad University Vice Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo, who was under the scanner over alleged financial and administrative irregularities, has been accepted, officials said Friday. His resignation was sent by the HRD Ministry to Rashtrapati Bhawan and it has been approved, officials told PTI. Hangloo had resigned on Wednesday.

He was under the scanner since 2016 over alleged irregularities. Hangloo was also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) last week over allegations of improper handling of sexual harassment complaints and lack of grievance redressal mechanism for female students. "I resigned because baseless enquiries were initiated against me. On several occasions it was proved that there was no substance in the complaints. I resigned because I was totally fed up," Hangloo had said in the statement, announcing his resignation.

He was appointed as Vice Chancellor in 2015. He had earlier served as Vice Chancellor of the Kalyani University in West Bengal.

