Students, transgenders protest march against CAA, NRC & NPR

Students of various colleges of the city and the transgender community on Friday took out a protest march against the Centre's proposed implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The march, which originated from Shahid Minar in downtown Esplanade area of the city, was supposed to go to the RSS office in north Kolkata.

However, police put up barricades near Scottish Church College to prevent them to march further to the RSS office on Beadon Street. Since the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in December 2019, students of prominent educational institutions of the city - Presidency University, Jadavpur University, SRFTI, and St Xavier's College took to the streets to protest against the CAA, NRC, and the NPR.

