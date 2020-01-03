Left Menu
Development News Edition

Students, transgenders protest march against CAA, NRC & NPR

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 21:17 IST
Students, transgenders protest march against CAA, NRC & NPR
Image Credit:

Students of various colleges of the city and the transgender community on Friday took out a protest march against the Centre's proposed implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The march, which originated from Shahid Minar in downtown Esplanade area of the city, was supposed to go to the RSS office in north Kolkata.

However, police put up barricades near Scottish Church College to prevent them to march further to the RSS office on Beadon Street. Since the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament in December 2019, students of prominent educational institutions of the city - Presidency University, Jadavpur University, SRFTI, and St Xavier's College took to the streets to protest against the CAA, NRC, and the NPR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Leicester unlikely to sign players in January - Rodgers

Leicester City could wait until the end of the campaign to add to their squad and will look to retain the core of their team ahead of a potential return to European competition, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday. Leicester, Premier Lea...

Delhi govt launches fellowship programme for artists

To promote art and culture in the city and encourage artists excelling in street performance and theatre, the Delhi government on Friday launched a fellowship programme for them. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the programme a...

Governor seeks more inputs from state on lynching, SC/ST Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has sought more inputs from the state government and legislature for giving assent to two Bills - one to check incidents of mob assaults and lynching, and another for setting up a commission for the Sche...

South Africa vs England Score Board

Cape Town, Jan 3 AFP Close of play scores on the first day of the second Test between South Africa and England at Newlands on Friday.England, first innings Z Crawley c De Kock b Philander 4D Sibley c De Kock b Rabada 34 J Denly b Maharaj 38...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020