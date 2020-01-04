Left Menu
Development News Edition

Women stage unique protest against 'rape culture'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 21:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 21:49 IST
Women stage unique protest against 'rape culture'

College and university students, professionals, housewives and women from different walks of life converged in the hub of the city on Saturday to protest physical violence against women across the world including in India. Around 200 women gathered before New Empire cinema hall at 3 pm with their eyes covered protesting against the 'rape culture' and chanted a poem, which was adapted from a Spanish poem coined by the women protesters during a similar protest at Chile months back.

Priyanka Mukherjee, one of the organisers, said similar gatherings had been organised in Chile, many countries in Europe and in Chennai and Delhi. "This is a good way to take out our rage welled up inside due to the incidents happening every day, here, elsewhere - in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the country. We want to register our protest against this rape culture, why should women be oppressed and subjected to such brutality," Mukherjee said.

She said the apolitical protest meet, which was organised by word of mouth and facebook campaigns, evoked "unprecedented response." "The protestors also aired their grievances against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC which will create divisions in society," she said. Several men stood guard as the participating women held placards with clothes on their eyes to express their solidarity, she said.

The campaign 'Dhorshok Tumi - A Feminist Intervention Against Rape Culture' will be carried forward in coming days to raise public awareness about the issue of abuse against women as well as minors, she said. "We had also invited members of the LGBT community to the gathering," she said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds flee fearing Boko Haram after Chad army leaves Nigeria

Maiduguri, Jan 4 AFP Chad has ended a months-long mission fighting Boko Haram in neighbouring Nigeria and withdrawn its 1,200-strong force across their common border, an army spokesman told AFP on Saturday. Its our troops who went to aid Ni...

Two missiles hit Iraqi capital's Green Zone: security sources.

Two missiles hit Iraqi capitals Green Zone security sources. ...

UPDATE 10-Large crowds mourn Iranian general, others killed in U.S. air strike

With shouts of Death to America, tens of thousands of people marched in Iraq on Saturday to mourn Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader who were killed in a U.S. air strike that has raised the spectre of wi...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wilbraham, 40, earns Rochdale draw with Newcastle

Forty-year-old striker Aaron Wilbraham came off the bench to earn third-tier Rochdale a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. Newcastle dominated the opening period at Spotland with Migue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020