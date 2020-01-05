Union ministers Jaishankar, Sitharaman condemn violence at JNU campus

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, both alumni of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, condemned the violence at the varsity on Sunday evening. The government wants universities to be safe for students, Sitharaman said.

"Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," Jaishankar tweeted. "Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students," Sitharaman tweeted.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury. The JNU administration said "masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around, damaging property and attacking people". PTI UZM

