Awhad condemns attack on JNU students
NCP leader and Maharashtra HousingMinister Jitendra Awhad on Sunday night condemned the attackon the Jawaharlal Nehru University students in Delhi
"The country condemns this barbaric act. It's nice toc that #Modi #Shah are scared of only one thing that's theintellect in #JNU," Awhad tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- NCP
- Jitendra Awhad
- Delhi
- Jawaharlal Nehru University
ALSO READ
Jharkhand voters demolished 'arrogance' of Modi, Shah: NCP
Jharkhand voters demolished 'arrogance' of Modi, Shah: NCP
NCP, BJP student wings in staredown at Pune college over CAA
NCP, Cong irked with loan waiver hoardings crediting only Sena
NCP workers want Ajit Pawar to become Maharashtra deputy CM: Nawab Malik