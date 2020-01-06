Awhad condemns attack on JNU students

NCP leader and Maharashtra HousingMinister Jitendra Awhad on Sunday night condemned the attackon the Jawaharlal Nehru University students in Delhi

"The country condemns this barbaric act. It's nice toc that #Modi #Shah are scared of only one thing that's theintellect in #JNU," Awhad tweeted.

