Protests in AMU after JNU violence

  • Aligarh
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 00:26 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 00:26 IST
Days after unrest in the campus over the contentious citizenship law, protests were held at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) late on Sunday night against violence at the JNU. A spokesperson of protesting students said that a march was held in the night to express solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who were attacked by masked men armed with sticks.

In a statement, the AMU Teachers' Association (AMUTA) condemned the violence. AMUTA secretary Najmul Islam urged the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance of the "unprecedented situation arising from Sunday's assault on JNU students and teachers".

Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulahari said police had been deployed at sensitive points all around the campus as a precautionary measure. Till midnight, the protests have been peaceful, the officer said.

Former AMU students' union president Faizul Hasan said students would hold a peaceful march on Monday to express solidarity with all those who are holding peaceful protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The AMU, which was to reopen on January 6, has already extended the winter break keeping in view the continuing protests against the amended citizenship law.

According to an AMU notice, the decision to extend the vacation was taken after a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday. A detailed schedule for the reopening of the university "in a phased manner" will be notified after the reviewing the situation.

On December 15, the university had announced an extended winter break following violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the campus that left over 60 people, including 40 students, AMU security staff and police personnel injured. Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 18 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. PTI CORR SMI HMB

