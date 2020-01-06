JNUSU accuses VC of 'perpetrating violence'

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Monday accused the vice-chancellor of "perpetrating violence" in the university. Accusing Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar of behaving like a "mobster", the JNUSU said he used all means to ensure that students and teachers faced "violence".

It also alleged that outsiders were brought in with lathis and rods to "perpetrate violence". "This Vice Chancellor is a cowardly vice-chancellor who introduces illegal policies through the backdoor, runs away from questions of students or teachers and then manufactures a situation to demonise JNU," the JNUSU charged.

For nearly 70 days now, students of JNU have been on a strike against a hostel fee hike. "The violence that happened is the result of the desperation and frustration of the VC and his cronies.

"But the chronology of events that unfolded today is a shameful episode for the Delhi Police who gave a safe passage to ABVP goons imported from outside," the JNUSU alleged. It demanded that the vice-chancellor tender his resignation or be removed by the HRD Ministry.

