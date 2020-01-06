Gehlot meets Thackeray
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday met his Maharashtra counterpart UddhavThackeray at the latter's residence here
Gehlot drove to Matoshree, Thackeray's residence in suburban Bandra in the afternoon, Shiv Sena sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
