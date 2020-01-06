Left Menu
Political parties, students, civil society in city to protest

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 13:08 IST
  • Created: 06-01-2020 13:08 IST
Parties cutting across political lines, civil society groups and student bodies are slated to hit the city streets on Monday afternoon to protest the violence inside the JNU campus in New Delhi. Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. Students' unions of the Jadavpur University affiliated to the AISA and the SFI are slated to march towards the ABVP state office in Maniktala area of Kolkata on Monday, police said.

Students of the Presidency University would also take out a procession from their campus in central Kolkata till Jorasanko in the northern part of the city, a police officer said. The ruling TMC is slated to take out a protest rally in north Kolkata, he said.

The Congress student's wing, Chhatra Parishad would burn effigies of BJP leaders and hold a protest rally on College Street in the central part of the city, the officer said. Another protest meeting is slated to be held near Coffee House on College Street, he added..

