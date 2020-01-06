Following are the top stories at 1.15 PM

DEL29 JNU-LD-FIR JNU violence: Case against unidentified people

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people in connection with the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University, officials said on Monday.

DEL14 JNU-SHAH-LG HM Shah speaks to Delhi LG; requests him to call JNU representatives for talks

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday talked to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and requested him to call representatives from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for discussions, officials said.

DEL27 CONG-JNU Violence in JNU campus reminds of Nazi rule: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused the government of harbouring enmity with youth of the country and said violence in the JNU campus reminded it of the Nazi rule.

BOM6 MH-JNU-2ND LD PROTEST JNU violence: Maha minister joins students' protest in Mumbai

Mumbai: The overnight protest by students at the Gateway of India here against the violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi continued on Monday.

DEL38 DL-JNU-LD VC JNU VC appeals to students to maintain peace

New Delhi: JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar on Monday appealed to all students to maintain peace, saying top priority of varsity is to protect the academic interests of students.

DEL35 DL-JNU-WARDEN-RESIGNATION Wardens of JNU's Sabarmati hostel resign

New Delhi: The wardens of the Sabarmati hostel at the Jawaharlal Nehru University resigned on Monday, stating in their resignation letters that they were quitting on "moral grounds" as they were unable to provide security to the hostel residents.

DEL33 JNU-LD HRD HRD calls meeting with JNU admin over campus violence, univ sends detailed report

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Monday called an urgent meeting with the JNU administration, including the vice-chancellor, over the violence that took place on the campus the previous day, officials said.

DEL28 JNU-LG JNU violence case transferred to DP Crime Branch; Registrar, Pro-VC meet LG

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday transferred the case related to the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to its Crime Branch even as two top officials of the premier institute met LG Anil Baijal to apprise him about the prevailing situation there, officials said.

DEL36 EC-DL-POLLS EC to announce Delhi poll schedule on Monday

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the poll schedule for Delhi on Monday.

LGD8 SC-ASSAM NRC SC seeks explanation from Assam on allegations of communal statements by state NRC coordinator

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought an explanation from the Assam government over the allegation that the state coordinator for NRC was making communal statements.

LGD7 SC-MALLYA Mallya cannot use pendency of plea to stall insolvency proceedings against him: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that Vijay Mallya cannot use pendency of his plea in the apex court to stall insolvency proceedings initiated against him in other jurisdictions.

FOREIGN

FGN11 US-IRAN-2NDLD TRUMP Trump warns Iran of 'major retaliation' in case of attack

Washington: US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "major retaliation" if Tehran carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani and hinted at striking its cultural sites. By Lalit K Jha

FGN16 US-TRUMP-IRAQ Trump rules out US troops leaving Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday ruled out moving US troops out of Iraq unless it paid the cost of building an expensive air base there and threatened it with "very big" sanctions, a day after the Gulf country's Parliament voted to oust American troops in response to killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone attack on its soil. By Lalit K Jha

FGN20 AUS-BUSHFIRE-PACKAGE Australia bushfire crisis: PM Morrison announces 2 bn dollars for relief support

Melbourne: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced an additional 2 billion dollars over two years to a new agency to coordinate a national response to rebuild communities and livelihoods following the deadly bushfire crisis. By Natasha Chaku

FGN15 CHINA-TIBET-EXERCISES China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

Beijing: The Chinese army has begun major military exercises in the high-altitude Tibet bordering India, deploying latest weapons including the Type 15 light battle tank and the new 155-MM vehicle-mounted howitzer, a media report said on Sunday. By K J M Varma.

