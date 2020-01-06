Jammu University ABVP students condemn JNU violence, hold 'anti-Left' protests

Jammu University students affiliated to the ABVP on Monday held "anti-Left" protests, blocked roads, condemned the JNU violence and demanded a probe into it. They blamed some political organisations, particularly the Left, for using the students as "canon fodder" for holding countrywide protests and creating a massive student unrest for their political gains.

Carrying the tricolour and pictures of Bhimrao Ambedkar, hundreds of students cutting across the organizational affiliations took out at a protest rally holding banners against the Left parties at the JU campus. Raising slogans against the Left parties, the students sat on dharna of the road leading to the university, causing traffic disruption.

The dharna continued for over half-an-hour. The students demanded a probe into the violence and "creation of pan-India student unrest".

"It is a general protest rally here against the violence at JNU campus. We want a probe into this violence. we are against this violence and use of students by political parties, particularly by the Left, to create pan-India student unrest", Monika, a JU student, told reporters. They said the students should not allow political parties to use them for their vested interests and instead should focus on their studies.

The government should also look into issues of students and resolve it so that they are not "used by the Left parties as cannon fodder for political interests", they said. Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march.

The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident in which at least 28 people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured.

