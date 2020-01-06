Group of people protest outside JNU main gate, chant slogans against Left

Around 15-20 people gathered outside the main gate of the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday, raising slogans against the Left-affiliated outfits and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. The police have maintained a tight vigil outside the gate.

The students raised slogans against the Left as the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) addressed a press conference narrating the attack on group of students inside the campus on Sunday. PTI SLB/SNH PR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.