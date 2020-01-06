Police reject charges of reaching JNU late; say responded to situation professionally

The Delhi Police on Monday rejected the charge of reaching the Jawaharlal Nehru University late despite several pleas by students' unions, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to control the violence on the campus. Addressing reporters, Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the internal security of the JNU lies with the varsity administration.

"We have responded to PCR calls, and law-and-order situation professionally," he said. On the probe initiated after a masked mob attacked students on the campus on Sunday, he said the Crime Branch had found some vital clue and were working on it. PTI AMP PR

