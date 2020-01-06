Act against those behind JNU violence: Digvijaya to Amit Shah

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday condemned the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring the perpetrators to justice. Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, after which the police conducted a flag march.

"We strongly oppose the way JNU students were treated on Sunday night. Girls were assaulted in the violence. Those responsible should be identified and arrested," he said here. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

He pointed out that the prestigious university was the alma mater of many distinguished persons, including former prime ministers of Nepal and Libya, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "It is the responsibility of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to identify the accused and take action against them.

This country cannot progress with hatred, it can only tread forward on the part of non-violence," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said. The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours..

