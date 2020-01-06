TMC MPs prevented from entering JNU

A day after the mob attack at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a delegation of TMC MPs which had gone to the varsity to express solidarity with the students was not allowed to enter the campus here on Monday, said party sources. Led by former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) delegation consisted of MPs Sajda Ahmed, Manas Bhunia and Vivek Gupta and was stopped at the gate of varsity, the TMC sources said.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. The Left-controlled JNU Students' Union and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) blamed each other for the incident in which at least 28 people, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured.

