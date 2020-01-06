JNU attack was 'organised', nexus between varsity security & vandals: Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Monday said she was hit with multiple rods during Sunday's "organised" attack on the campus, but every iron rod used against students will be answered to by debate and discussion and the university's culture will never be eroded. Ghosh, who was admitted to a hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack, demanded the resignation of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying he had not bothered to meet or check upon the injured students and professors.

She claimed that the university security staff had colluded with the vandals during the attack and added that some RSS-affiliated professors had been promoting violence for the past four-five days. Ghosh, who was discharged on Monday, attended a press conference convened by the students' union amid cries of 'Lal Salaam' and 'Red Salute'.

"It was an organised attack. They were singling out people and attacking," she told reporters. "There is a clear nexus between the JNU security (staff) and vandals. They did not intervene to stop violence."

"I was hit by multiple rods. Every iron rod used against the students will be answered back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will never be eroded. JNU will uphold its democratic culture," she said. She said they will fight back and will not be scared after the attack and they will continue the struggle against the hostel fee hike.

Ghosh said the JNUSU has called for a strike of universities across the country on January 8. A mob of masked young people stormed the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in south Delhi on Sunday evening and systematically targeted students in three hostels, including one occupied by women, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

"For the past four-five days, some RSS-affiliated professors were promoting violence to break our movement (against hostel fee hike). Are we wrong to ask for safety from the JNU and Delhi Police," the JNU students' union (JNUSU) president asked. She claimed that dean of School Of International Studies Ashwini Mohapatra had threatened her on Saturday when she was present at the school to ensure boycott of the registration process. She claimed that he had told her that he will get FIRs registered against her.

Mohapatra, however, denied the allegations. "I do not even know her. I had gone to the school building on Saturday in my capacity as dean to ensure that the registration process happens. I was not allowed to enter the building by students who even held my collar and got into a scuffle with me, following which my younger colleagues rescued me and took me aside," he said.

Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. Ghosh, who was among the 34 students admitted at the AIIMS and Safdurjung hospitals, were discharged on Monday. Narrating the attack on her, Ghosh said they were singled out beside a car that was also vandalised.

"I was surrounded by 30 persons who hit me with iron rods continuously. We were punched. They were about to lynch us and were abusing us," she said. She said an attack on her is an attack on the 8,500 students who had voted for her.

"This is not tolerable. The VC must resign and if he is not resigning, the HRD Ministry should ensure his removal," said. She claimed that a Muslim student was abused and heckled near the administration block by the ABVP volunteers and another student's mobile was snatched by them.

Ghosh also alleged that while some of the ABVP volunteers were from JNU, many others had been called from outside. She said she had informed the SHO of the nearest police station about it besides senior officers but there was no response. JNUSU vice president Saket Moon said the students' body called up the police for two hours, but did not get any help.

"Between 7-9 pm, we called the police multiple times but no one came. Even after the police had entered the campus, they attacked common students rather than the vandals," Moon added.

