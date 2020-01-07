Left Menu
UST Global Honored as One of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020

UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the company as one of the Top 100 Best Places to Work in 2020. Additionally, it was featured among the top 31 tech companies in this year's ranking.

The Employees' Choice Awards program, now in its 12th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments, and companies on Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites. UST Global employees gave an average of 4.3 out of 5 in their reviews for working at the company.

UST Global, a fast-growing organization that provides advanced digital transformation services, products, and platforms to Global 1000 and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world, has a deeply rooted culture founded in the company's mission of 'Transforming Lives'.

"We are honored to be recognized by Glassdoor as one of the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST Global. "This award, based entirely on reviews from our employees, is a testament to the dedication and hard work of each and every team member. Our 'USsociates' not only provide exceptional service to our clients but also create a world-class work environment that people love and are proud of."

"This year marks the shift to a culture-first decade in the workplace, and Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards winners are employers that are prioritizing culture, mission and employees at the heart of everything they do. By doing so, their employees have spoken and are recognizing them truly as the Best Places to Work in 2020," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor President, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer.

"At UST Global, our employees sign up for a career that moves them from success to significance. It is a journey they embark upon - one where they learn, grow, and make a meaningful contribution to the organization, our clients and the communities around us. The Glassdoor Best Place to Work award is a reflection of our employees' choice to stay and thrive in their careers with the organization," added Manu Gopinath, Chief Operating Officer, UST Global.

UST Global was also recently recognized as 'Great Place to Work'® in India and US geographies. Earlier this year, the company also got into the top 100 list for Best Companies for Women (BCWI) and Most Inclusive Companies Index (MICI) by Working Mother & Avtar100.

About UST Global

UST Global is a leading digital technology solutions company that provides advanced computing and digital services to large private and public enterprises around the world. Its clients include Fortune 500 companies in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, shipping, technology, semi-conductor and telecom. UST Global believes in building long term, strategic business partnerships through client-centric global engagement models that combine local experts and resources with the cost, scale, and quality advantages of global operations. For more information, please visit: www.ust-global.com

