Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIMA director condemns JNU violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 11:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:08 IST
IIMA director condemns JNU violence

Indian Institute of Ahmedabad Director Errol D'Souza has condemned the violence in JNU, dubbing it as a "very low point" in the country's post Independence history. He said a university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an "agreement to disagree", and violence violates the foundations of a civilization.

Violence broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. "A university stands for tolerance, dialogue and an agreement to disagree. Violence is anathema to the idea of a university and violates the foundations of a civilization" D'Souza said in a tweet late Monday night.

"The incidents yesterday (Sunday) on the JNU campus are a very low point in our post independence history," the IIMA director added. Earlier on Monday, over 100 college students, activists and citizens held a peaceful protest outside the IIMA to denounce the violence on the JNU campus.

Students from various prominent institutes, including the IIMA, Cept University, Ahmedabad University, National Institute of Fashion Technology, National Institute of Design and Gujarat Vidyapith, took part in the protest by standing in a row on a footpath outside the top business school here..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Iranians mass for funeral in hometown of general killed by US

Iranians gathered in Kerman for the burial Tuesday of top general Qasem Soleimani in the final stage of funeral processions after he was killed in a US strike in Iraq. The massive number of mourners in the hometown of the slain commander of...

Serena powers past Giorgi for first win of 2020

Auckland, Jan 7 AFP Serena Williams found her power game after a sluggish start as she overcame qualifier Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season with a straight-sets victory at the Auckland WTA Classic on Tuesday. With an eye on the Australi...

Muslims should unite after Iran commander's killing - Malaysian PM

Muslim countries should unite to protect themselves against external threats, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Tuesday after describing the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani as immoral.The worlds o...

Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers

Sydney, Jan 7 AFP Smoke from bushfires is unlikely to delay the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam, organisers said on Tuesday, insisting they have pulled out all the stops to protect the health and safety of players. With the opening major ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020