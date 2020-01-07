Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 12:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 11:59 IST
Four out of five medical students report a low sense of personal achievement: Study

Nearly 80 percent of medical students may feel a low sense of personal achievement, according to a study that may lead to better mental health interventions among people training to be doctors. The researchers, including those from Ohio University in the US, surveyed 385 medical students in the first- through fourth-year and assessed their levels of burnout -- a psychological syndrome resulting from prolonged exposure to stressful work.

According to the study, published in The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, burnout has three dimensions -- emotional exhaustion, depersonalisation, and a low sense of personal achievement. "That 80 percent feel a low sense of achievement is a bit ironic, considering that these are all high-performing individuals," said Elizabeth Beverly, study co-author from Ohio University.

"However, it also makes sense in that they have gone from an environment where they were standouts to one where they are now on an equal academic playing field," Beverly said. Each year of medical school has its own unique and significant stresses preventing students from fully adapting to the challenge, the study said.

In the first year, it noted, students are overwhelmed by the vast amount of knowledge they have to learn. And in the second year, they begin studying for board examinations.

During year three, the study noted, students are sent on clinical rotations to begin real-world application of their knowledge. The fourth-year is focused on graduation, and matching into a residency program, the researchers mentioned.

"Throughout medical school, there is always another test or requirement for students to prove themselves in a new way. Over time that can feel quite discouraging," Beverly said. Only 2.3 percent of participants reported high levels of emotional exhaustion, while nearly a fifth of the survey respondents reporting high levels of depersonalization, a form of clinical detachment.

According to the scientists, both these dimensions of burnout are associated with higher perceived stress, poorer sleep quality, and higher smartphone addiction scores. On the other hand, only higher perceived stress is associated with feeling a low sense of personal achievement.

Beverly said smartphone addiction among medical students is concerning since 22 percent of participants met the basic score qualifying for this condition. "I think the findings warrant additional research into how smartphone addiction can exacerbate burnout. Increasingly, medical education incorporates smart devices, so we want to be mindful of how much we condition students to rely on them," Beverly said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Man robbed in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area

New Delhi India, Jan 7 ANI Four unidentified armed men were caught on camera robbing a man in Delhis Tilak Nagar on Monday.The incident took place near the office of Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Jarnail Singh wherein the robbers fired two rounds...

UPDATE 4-Australia strengthens bushfire defences as economic, environmental costs mount

Australian firefighters used a break from searing temperatures on Tuesday to strengthen containment lines around huge wildfires as the financial and environmental costs of the crisis mounted. More than 10.3 million hectares 25.5 million acr...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Vikings beat Saints in overtime on Cousins touchdown passKyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in overtime and the Minnesota Vikings upset the New Orleans Saints 26-20 i...

British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus

A British teenager who says she was coerced into retracting an accusation she was gang-raped was given a suspended jail sentence by a Cyprus court on Tuesday.The case has drawn a rare rebuke from Britain and uproar from rights groups concer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020