VP Naidu urges to improve academic standards at par with top Int'l institutions

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called for making India a global hub of higher learning and scholarship and urged Universities, academicians, and policymakers to improve academic standards at par with top international institutions.

Expressing concerns that none of the Indian Universities figured in the top 100 global rankings, Shri Naidu asked institutions such as NAAC and UGC to take steps to address the shortcomings by revisiting the education system and revamping the curriculum in tune with 21st-century requirements.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee function of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in Bengaluru today, Shri Naidu expressed his concern over the recent disturbances on the campuses of a few Universities and called for maintaining peace.

Observing that Universities and educational institutions were pious places of learning, the Vice President wanted them to maintain the highest standards of decorum. He stressed that academic endeavors and co-curricular initiatives must attain primacy in universities and not factionalism and divisive tendencies.

The Vice President said that it was the duty of the education system to produce model global citizens who would contribute towards building a better world.

Pointing out that the students leaving the portals of the educational institutions must be enlightened citizens with social consciousness and responsibility towards the society, Shri Naidu stressed that Institutions must mold students into empathetic human beings with high integrity.

Stating that Mahatma Gandhi considered 'knowledge without character' as a sin, the Vice President said that education which teaches, values, ethics and inculcates the spirit of voluntarism and compassion was the need of the hour. He said that the education system must also make the students aware of India's glorious heritage, culture, and history.

Referring to India's ancient centers of learning such as Nalanda, Vikramsila, Takshashila which earned a global reputation, the Vice President called upon higher education institutions to aspire to regain the past glory.

He urged upon all Educational institutions to transform into centers of excellence where students acquire knowledge, skills, and attitude necessary for a successful, happy and accomplished life.

The Governor of Karnataka, Shri Vajubhai Vala, Director NAAC, Prof. S.C. Sharma, Adviser, Dr. Amiya Kumar Rath and Vice Chancellors of Several Universities, academicians and professors were among the dignitaries who graced the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.