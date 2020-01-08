Left Menu
Govt invests multi-million dollar for upgrading and renewing schools

“We want New Zealand to be the best place to be a child and that means learning in warm, comfortable and modern classrooms,” Chris Hipkins said.


Over the past two years, 726 new classrooms have been built for more than 15,000 additional students. Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of school-age children, their teachers, and wider communities are benefiting from the Government's multi-million dollar investment upgrading and renewing schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.



Over the past two years, 726 new classrooms have been built for more than 15,000 additional students.

"In addition to that, the Coalition Government has invested in the upgrade or new build of at least 1,150 classrooms, benefiting 34,000 students around the country."

On top of this, almost all state-schools are receiving a one-off cash injection of up to $400,000 to spend on much-needed upgrades that have been put on the back burner - part of the Government's infrastructure package to future proof the economy.

"Building quality learning environments is a major priority for this Government. Schools are the hubs of our communities and investing in schools is an investment in our communities.

"Making our schools' great places to learn not only benefits those working and learning in them but it creates jobs up and down the country.

"For the first time, the Government has a long-term plan that gives a clear picture of where new schools and additional classrooms are needed to meet the demand for around 100,000 extra student places for children entering schools over the next 10 years.

"The plan sits alongside the largest ever single investment in school property in New Zealand history. The $1.2 billion in guaranteed funding for new classrooms gives certainty to schools, parents, and the construction sector," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

