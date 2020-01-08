Left Menu
Development News Edition

HRD officials meet JNU VC, take stock of steps taken to restore normalcy on campus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:08 IST
HRD officials meet JNU VC, take stock of steps taken to restore normalcy on campus

HRD Ministry officials met JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday and took stock of efforts being made to restore normalcy on the campus, officials said.

Kumar, who has been under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, told senior officials of the Ministry that efforts are being made to facilitate registration of "willing" students and for a conducive environment for their academic pursuits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Outgunned, Iran invests in means to indirectly confront superpower enemy

Irans launching of more than a dozen missiles at American-led forces in Iraq on Wednesday came after years of preparing for a confrontation with its superpower foe, whose forces are vastly larger and more advanced. The Gulf country has more...

Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP govt over ABVP, NSUI clash in Ahmedabad

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed BJP government for the clash that broke out between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad, stating that the video of the violence clearly shows that ABVP members were beatin...

UPDATE 1-China calls for restraint after Iran retaliates against U.S. forces

China urged the United States and Iran to exercise restraint and resolve their dispute via dialogue, after Tehran launched missile strikes against U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for a U.S. drone attack that killed a senior Iranian g...

Pompeo briefs Kurdish leader about Iran's missile attacks on US bases in Iraq

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday local time held a telephonic conversation with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani over the missile attacks by Iran targetting two US bases in Iraq and both agreed to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020