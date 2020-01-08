HRD officials meet JNU VC, take stock of steps taken to restore normalcy on campus

HRD Ministry officials met JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday and took stock of efforts being made to restore normalcy on the campus, officials said.

Kumar, who has been under fire from students and faculty members for not doing enough when they were brutally attacked by a masked mob on campus, told senior officials of the Ministry that efforts are being made to facilitate registration of "willing" students and for a conducive environment for their academic pursuits.

