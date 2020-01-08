Cong fact-finding team interacts with JNU students

A four-member fact-finding team of the Congress visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday to probe the attack on students and faculty members by a masked mob earlier this week. The team comprising All India Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, party MP from Ernakulam Hibi Eden, former NSUI president of JNU unit Syed Nasser Hussain and former NSUI president and ex-president of Delhi University Students' Union Amrita Dhawan interacted with students on the issue.

Statements of students were video-graphed. On Sunday, a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and targeted students and faculty members in three hostels, unleashing a mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

