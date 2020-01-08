Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAT topper not scared to take part in protests on JNU issue

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 16:01 IST
CAT topper not scared to take part in protests on JNU issue

JU student Deborshi Chanda, one of the ten candidates to have scored 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), said on Wednesday that he will not shy away from taking part in any rally to protest against the attack on women students and teachers of JNU and similar attacks in other higher educational institutions. Chanda is a student of electrical engineering of Jadavpur University and has presently taken admission in its School of Energy Studies in the 2019-20 session.

"I had participated in the rallies taken out by my fellow students in the varsity campus and outside. I had also joined in shouting slogans denouncing the move to silence free thinking. I have made known my stand on the issue and will do so in future too.... I am not afraid," the young man told PTI. Chanda had scored a perfect 100 percentile in CAT, the results of which were announced few days back and is the only candidate from West Bengal to have achieved the feat.

To a question about JU students taking the lead in the series of protests against the attack on JNU, Jamia Milia students and against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the past one month, he said "I am with them. I am proud of my friends in JU and my institution. "However, it would be wrong to assume that only we (JU students) are in the forefront of protests. Students of other higher educational institutions have also taken out protest rallies and at times we have taken out joint rallies," he said.

Chanda criticised the alleged police lathicharge on agitating JU sudents on Monday evening when SFI activists and members of other Left outfits of JU took out a rally near the university against the attack on students in JNU and came face to face with a march taken out by the BJP. "How can police beat up students who are holding a democratic protest ?" he wondered..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Federer, Nadal and Serena to play in exhibition to raise funds for bushfire relief

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams are among a number of players who will feature in an exhibition match ahead of this months Australian Open to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts, organizers announced on Wednesday. Hundr...

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's president visits island in waters disputed by China

President Joko Widodo visited an island in waters disputed by China on Wednesday to assert Indonesias sovereignty amid a standoff between Indonesian and Chinese vessels.The confrontation began in mid-December when a Chinese coast guard vess...

FOREX-Swiss franc and yen retreat from highs hit after Iran strike

Global currencies whipsawed on Wednesday as initial fears Irans attack on U.S. forces in Iraq could lead to more violence in the Middle East gave way to a perception that a wider regional conflict was unlikely. The Japanese yen jumped to th...

Kuwait says report of U.S. troop withdrawal incorrect, KUNA agency hacked

Kuwaits government said on Wednesday a report posted on the state news agency KUNA saying all U.S. military forces in Kuwait would be withdrawn imminently was incorrect and that KUNA had been hacked.The statement denying the report about U....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020