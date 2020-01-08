Jammu students protest against mob attack in JNU

Students under the banner of the All India Students' Federation (AISF) on Wednesday staged a peaceful demonstration here against the recent attack on the students and professors at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi. The protesters, who were also joined by some senior citizens, were carrying placards that read 'Danda Mat Chalao- Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (Don't use batons, save and educate the daughter)', 'J&K in solidarity with JNU' and 'Remove JNU Vice Chancellor'.

"We have assembled here to register our protest against the vandalism unleashed on the students and faculty members in the JNU by the government-supported goons," Jammu and Kashmir AISF president S Kotwal told reporters. The protesters assembled at the Exhibition Ground and later dispersed off peacefully.

G M Sheikh, one of the senior citizens present at the protest, said people were concerned over the safety of their wards in the aftermath of the attack. "We are standing with the JNU students," the Kashmir resident said.

On Sunday, a masked mob armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers of JNU and damaged property on the campus, injuring at least 35 people, including its students' union president Aishe Ghosh.

