KwaZulu-Natal Education Department attained an unprecedented 81.3% pass rate, the highest pass since the 1994 democratic breakthrough.

KZN Education MEC congratulated for outstanding matric results 2019
Nontembeko Boyce, the Speaker of KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, has congratulated KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu and his team for producing outstanding results for the 2019 matric class.

Speaking during the release of the National Senior Certificate results in Durban on Wednesday, Boyce said the education department had performed beyond the Legislature's expectations.

"The department, under the leadership of MEC Mshengu, has done us extremely proud. On behalf of the Legislature, I would like to congratulate the MEC and his team for this year's outstanding matric results," said Boyce.

She said the milestone was a result of far-reaching interventions put in place by the department.

These included the rigorous enforcement, implementation, and monitoring of an academic improvement plan at the school level.

The provincial department attributed its success to district support programs where they regularly met with senior managers in the various districts to reinforce the message of rigorous learner preparations for the matric exams.

The Speaker also lauded the department on its radio lessons as well as teacher orientation workshops, which saw teachers being taught various effective teaching techniques.

"Looking ahead, as the legislature, we will continue to provide support to the Education Department to ensure that we continue to build upon and sustain the excellence we have produced."

In a bid to keep the momentum, the Speaker will next week lead a delegation of members of the Legislature on a school visit throughout the province as part of its annual schools opening functionality monitoring programme.

"Our aim is to ensure that teaching and learning happen on the first day of the opening of public schools. The programme enables us to identify challenges in our schools as well as developing interventions," said the Speaker.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

