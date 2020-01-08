Left Menu
IIT-Kanpur students hold protest on campus against JNU violence

  • Kanpur
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:05 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:05 IST
Students of IIT-Kanpur on Wednesday organised a 'Nukkad Sabha' on the campus to express solidarity with their JNU counterparts who were attacked by a masked mob early this week, Deputy Director Manindra Agarwal said. As part of the protest meeting, students condemned the violence and carried placards with various slogans expressing their views.

The students have the right to protest peacefully, Agarwal said. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur welcomes such things and favours such peaceful protests as students should have an opinion, he said, adding that such debates should take place on campuses.

By holding a protest on the campus, IIT-K students expressed their anger against the violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), a senior student said on condition of anonymity. The students condemned the incident, carried placards and presented their views at the meeting, he said.

According to the students, the attack on the JNU students and teachers tarnishes the image of educational institutions. They also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent ideology, he added. Videos of the protest went viral on social media.

More than 35 students and faculty members were injured after a mob of masked young people stormed the JNU campus on Sunday and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

