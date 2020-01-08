CPWD urges HP CM to award it hospital, medical college project in Chamba

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Director General Prabhakar Singh has written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asking that the agency be awarded the project of constructing hospital and medical college in Chamba district of state. In his letter to Thakur, the DG said the CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, understands that the progress of the medical college has to be on fast track.

The CPWD, which has already a very deep presence in Himachal Pradesh, are executing many major projects of the Centre such as NIT Hamirpur, llM Sirmour and many others besides health projects of the state government. "It is understood that government of Himachal Pradesh is also contemplating setting up of hospital and medical college at Chamba. We in CPWD would be privileged to be associated with the construction of this health project also," Singh said.

The agency, which operates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, assures the state government of best services in completing this project on time, adhering to the best quality standards, he added. Apart from executing various projects of central, state and autonomous bodies across the country, CPWD also erects fences on the country's international borders and carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.