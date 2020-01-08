Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPWD urges HP CM to award it hospital, medical college project in Chamba

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:43 IST
CPWD urges HP CM to award it hospital, medical college project in Chamba

Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Director General Prabhakar Singh has written to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asking that the agency be awarded the project of constructing hospital and medical college in Chamba district of state. In his letter to Thakur, the DG said the CPWD, a prime construction agency of the central government, understands that the progress of the medical college has to be on fast track.

The CPWD, which has already a very deep presence in Himachal Pradesh, are executing many major projects of the Centre such as NIT Hamirpur, llM Sirmour and many others besides health projects of the state government. "It is understood that government of Himachal Pradesh is also contemplating setting up of hospital and medical college at Chamba. We in CPWD would be privileged to be associated with the construction of this health project also," Singh said.

The agency, which operates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, assures the state government of best services in completing this project on time, adhering to the best quality standards, he added. Apart from executing various projects of central, state and autonomous bodies across the country, CPWD also erects fences on the country's international borders and carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Oil spikes after Iran strikes US targets in Iraq

London, Jan 8 AFP World oil prices briefly surged 4.5 per cent on Wednesday after Iran launched missile attacks on US targets in Iraq. The strikes, launched in retaliation for President Donald Trump ordering the assassination of the Islamic...

Snowfall, rain hit Uttarakhand

High-altitude areas across Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall on Wednesday, bringing cheer to tourists, while the lower areas were lashed by incessant showers, adding to the chill. It snowed heavily at places located at a height of 2,000 m...

More people will watch it now: Pilot on 'Chhapaak' boycott call

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condemned the call to boycott Deepika Padukones upcoming film Chhapaak after the Bollywood actor visited the JNU to express solidarity after a mob rampaged the university. Its a very...

Economic situation "bad", 5% growth estimate 'imaginary':Sinha

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday questioned estimation that the economy will grow at 5 per cent in 2019-20, saying the figure is imaginary and raised doubt about the Modi governments capability of tackling economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020