JNU students and teachers stopped at varsity gate by police, say students

JNU students and teachers, heading to Mandi House for a protest march against the recent violence on campus, were stopped by police at the varsity's main gate on Thursday, the students said.

However, the police has denied the claim and said students are being allowed to board the buses they had booked to reach the protest venue in central Delhi.

There is also heavy deployment of police personnel both at the campus and the protest venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

