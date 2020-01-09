Left Menu
Hubei University confers degrees to 34 Free State students

Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela has applauded the students, whose ceremony comes just a day after the province celebrated being number one in the country in terms of the Grade 12 pass rate, with a record-breaking 88.4 %.

In total, 65 Bachelor’s Degrees and three Masters Degrees were conferred to international students from various countries and 20 students were awarded for outstanding performance. 

The Hubei University of Technology, a public multi-discipline institution specializing in engineering in the People's Republic of China, has conferred various degrees to 34 Free State students.

The 34 Free State students were awarded Bachelor's Degrees in International Economy and Trade; Chemical Engineering and Technology; Environmental Engineering; Computer Science and Technology; Human Resources Management; Biotechnology; Bioscience; Marketing Management; and Pharmaceutical Engineering.

"This achievement by our students abroad emphasizes the Free State Government's passion for education and our collective desire to leave a lasting legacy that will increase the number of appropriately skilled people that will, in the future, meet the province's demands," the Premier said in a statement on Thursday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

