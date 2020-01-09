Left Menu
No compromise over removal of VC: JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Thursday said the students and faculty will not relent till vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar is sacked. She made the comments after meeting HRD officials.

Ghosh said they appealed to HRD ministry to remove the VC, which in turn said a dialogue will be held on Friday. "We will not compromise with HRD ministry over the removal of the VC. It is still thinking whether the VC should be removed," he said. SLB PR PR TDS

TDS

