Development News Edition

Vivekananda youth empowerment centres in institutions planned

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 14:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 14:50 IST
The Karnataka government is to set up Vivekananda youth empowerment centres in every school and college in the state to inculcate in students patriotic feeling and awareness on job opportunities, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Friday. The centres would have resource persons to handle the job and be in touch with the Youth Promotion Centres, one in every district, he said.

The formal launch of the centres would take place on January 12, the birth anniversary of renowned saint- philosopher Swami Vivekananda. The same day the government would also launch the laptop distribution scheme for one lakh undergraduate students for which Rs 300 crore has been earmarked, Dr Narayan said.

"Swami Vivekananda is the symbol of self-realisation and youth empowerment. On January 12, we are launching welfare schemes and also we will announce the setting up of the Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Centres in all the schools and colleges at an event at the Kanteerava Stadium where 10,000 people are likely to participate," Dr Narayan said at a press briefing. Regarding the centres, he said they would be for students of 8th standard and above.

The centres would be used for creating awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act among students besides telling them about the available job options. "Spreading awareness about the law is the responsibility of the government, which we will do," Dr Narayan said.

The resource person would also inform students about the job opportunities and the profession they can choose. "While studying only, they will come to know their skills and job opportunities," said the deputy chief minister.

Speaking about the job scenario, he said there are 106 per cent jobs in the formal sector in the state, which means the vacancies are more than the demand for jobs. "If there are 5.50 lakh job aspirants, then the vacancies are 5.75 lakh," he said.

To a question on unrest in college campuses, Dr Narayan said the purpose of the January 12 event was to create an atmosphereof unity, integrity and brotherhood among the citizens. Appealing to the people against the violent protest, he said, "Let there be peaceful protests and a healthy discussion take place. But some peopleare taking it in militant style and in a fanatic way, which is not appropriate." PTI GMS NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

