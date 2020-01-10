'Ministry's fee-related decisions being fully implemented; will extend registration date if needed'

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said all decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about the hostel fee are being implemented "in totality" and regular classes at the varsity will start from January 13. The university administration will extend the deadline for the semester registration process again if needed, he said after the HRD Ministry met with a five-member team from the JNU administration, including Kumar.

The emergency meeting was called to discuss the situation on campus and resolve the standoff between the students and the administration. A meeting between the students and HRD officials is also underway.

"All decisions taken earlier at the HRD Ministry about hostel fee being implemented in totality," Kumar said. In a statement issued later, the vice-chancellor said, "In a meeting with the deans and chairpersons, it was decided that the classes would start from 13 January."

Kumar said he also informed the ministry that the university had already written to UGC to meet the utility and service charges. "MHRD was also informed that if required, the registration date for winter semester would further be extended," the statement said.

The registrar and three rectors from the university are also part of the panel. The University has strengthened the security in the campus.

