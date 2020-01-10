Challenge BJP leaders to show one positive programme they designed: Sisodia

Challenging the BJP to show one "positive" education programme it has designed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday described the upcoming assembly election in Delhi as a fight between "two distinct visions" that will shape the country's future. The education models of the BJP and the Congress are mired in whether the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru should be taught in schools or not, on the existence of Internet in the age of Mahabharata, he told reporters.

"I want to challenge the BJP leaders to show me one positive programme they have designed for the development of education which has received a positive response from every section of society or other states and countries. When we launch our programmes, people from across the world take notice and praise our model of education and are inspired by it," Sisodia said. "We are reiterating time and again that this election will be fought on the basis of work, particularly in the realm of education. This election is not just a fight between two political parties but between two distinct visions for the future of our country," he said.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the AAP government has taken various initiatives to develop the education model with significant increase in the budget, establishing quality infrastructure and regular training for teachers to improve the educational environment. "But the most important difference that we have made is in the delivery of quality education," he said.

"On the other hand, you have the education models of the BJP and the Congress which stand out for their complete absence of any vision on quality of education. They are perpetually caught between whether to include references to Gandhiji and Nehru in the syllabus or not," the Delhi deputy chief minister said. "BJP has now introduced a course in 'Bhoot Vidya' in universities, focused on delivering training in curing mental illnesses in families through primitive methods like 'mantra-tantra' and thrashing with chappals," he added.

Their education model is pondering on questions like whether Internet existed in the age of Mahabharata and whether ducks swimming creates oxygen in water or not, Sisodia said, adding, "Our model focuses on the future of the country and the growth of the individual." PTI UZM UZM NSD NSD

