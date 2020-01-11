Left Menu
JNUSU claims police ignored messages about mob's presence in varsity on Jan 5

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 11-01-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 18:36 IST
The JNU Students' Union on Saturday alleged that the police were informed about a mob's presence on the campus much before the violence on January 5 but they ignored the messages. "They were informed at 3 pm and the messages were read at 3.07 pm but the messages were ignored," the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed at a press conference here.

It also alleged that the RSS-affiliated ABVP was involved in attacking women students and JNUSU office-bearers last week. The students' union said the ABVP members hit women students even on January 4 and when JNUSU general secretary Satish Chandra Yadav intervened, they attacked him as well.

"Attackers targeted specific rooms in Sabarmati Hostel and even threw students from balcony, but did not touch the room of an ABVP activist," it added.

