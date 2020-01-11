Left Menu
JNU admin says doing security audit of hostels

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 22:08 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 22:08 IST
JNU admin says doing security audit of hostels

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has undertaken a security audit of the hostels to check stay of outsiders and unauthorised students there, following the January 5 violence on the campus, the JNU administration said on Saturday. In a letter sent to hostel wardens, Umesh Kadam, dean of students, asked them to notify all hostel residents to "follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and rules of IHA and provide the necessary details in the forms accordingly."

In case, any outsider/un-authorised student/guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated against the resident student as per Inter-Hall Administration (IHA) rules and the details of such guests shall be forwarded to the Station House Officer, Police Station, Vasant Kunj North, New Delhi, the notice stated. On January 7, SHO of Vasant Kunj (North) Ritu Raj had written to the varsity, requesting it to do an audit of hostels for outsiders or unauthorised students.

"This is to state that, in view of the present scenario, it is requested that, the hostels of JNU be audited through the Hostel Wardens of JNU regarding stay of any outsiders/unauthorised students/guests. If any stay of outsiders/unauthorised students/guests come into notice the same may please be intimated," it said. The students' union said it was ready for an audit but wanted hostel presidents to be a part of it.

"Some hostel wardens were involved in the violence on January 5.How can they audit our hostels? We want that hostel presidents should be part of the audit and an administration official should be there," said Satish Chandra Yadav, JNU Students' Union general secretary. Meanwhile a university offcial said Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar held a meeting with students chosen randomly and the VC sought their views on the situation in the varsity.

But JNUSU alleged one of the students the VC met belonged to ABVP. "The VC is happy to meet students from the organizations he empowered to attack his campus. When will he meet the elected student representatives chosen by the student body?" the students union said in a tweet.

