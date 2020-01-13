Left Menu
Development News Edition

Par panel questions Delhi police chief over use of force against protesting students

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:49 IST
Par panel questions Delhi police chief over use of force against protesting students

A parliamentary panel on Monday questioned Delhi Police officials over the use of force against protesting students and suggested that it should have dealt with the students in a mature manner, sources said. The panel also questioned the Delhi police about the frequent imposition of restrictions in the national capital which it said causes trouble for the common man.

Top officials of Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police chief Amulya Patnaik appeared on Monday before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs chaired by senior Congress leader Anand Sharma to discuss rising crimes in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR). Without mentioning the recent incidents of violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, members of the panel questioned the way in which police dealt with the protesting students and the frequent imposition of Section 144 in the national capital which causes trouble for the common man.

Members also asked about the action taken by police against the protesting students especially the use of force on them and underlined that the police should have dealt with students in a mature manner, sources said. Delhi Police's role came under scanner following the violence at Jamia University in which many students got injured.

There were also allegations that the force remained standing at the gates of the JNU campus while a mob attacked students and faculty members inside. Besides Delhi Police Commissioner, DGP Haryana Manoj Yadav and senior officials of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan police also briefed the panel on the issue of crimes in NCR coming under their jurisdiction.

As per the Rajya Sabha bulletin, the agenda of the meeting was, "To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders and organizations on the 'Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WB guv invites CM, other pol leaders to discuss pending bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of the states legislature parties for a meeting on January 17 to discuss matters pertaining to two bills that have been cleared by the Assemb...

Congress to hold protests across Maharashtra over book controversy

The Congress is going to hold protests across Maharashtra on January 14 against the book, Todays Shivaji Narendra Modi, by BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal, according to sources in the party. Earlier yesterday, leaders from all three parties in...

River interlinking in limbo as states not co-operating:Kataria

The Centre is ready with its river-linking plans but states are not co-operating on the project due to vote bank politics, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Singh Kataria said on Monday. At this moment, the central government c...

US points to dissent in Iran in wake of deadly drone strike

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and other administration officials joined President Donald Trump are trying to draw attention to dissent in Iran instead of lingering questions about the scale of the threat used to justify a drone strike on Ira...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020