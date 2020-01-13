Students, teachers collectively boycott classes at JNU

The students and the teachers of the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday boycotted classes amid standoff with the administration over the fee hike issue. The classes were supposed to begin on Monday but could not start due to the collective boycott.

Prashant Kumar, a PhD student at the varsity, said the masters and graduation students have decided to boycott classes. "The vice-chancellor has written to various centres to frame the time-table but there has been no development. The classes did not start today but might begin in a day or two," Kumar said.

A student from the School of Social Science, who did not wish to be named, said, "We first want the issues to be sorted, only then can we focus on our studies. Just to start a fresh beginning, we cannot forget the past". The campus saw violence on January 5 when a masked mob attacked students and teachers.

The students' union had earlier said it will ensure registration by paying only the tuition fees and not the increased hostel charges but kept the decision on hold after it found that the administration had blocked the registration portal for many students. The teachers' association has also given a call for 'non-cooperation' in academic matters over a range of issues, including that of fee hike and the January 5 violence.

Teachers and students have been demanding the sacking of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar. According to Professor Hari Ram Mishra of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies, some students attended classes but many of them are still not back in campus.

"The classes should commence in a proper way in the next couple of days," he said. Another professor requesting anonymity, said, "The time-tables have not been prepared due to the ongoing situation. The teachers have been asked by the administration but the JNUTA has given a call for boycott."

In a meeting with Human Resource Development (HRD) officials, the JNUTA told officials that they "do not feel secure" on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities. "We do not feel secure on the campus, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities. Students who left campus after violence scared to return, how can we resume teaching?" JNUTA President D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

