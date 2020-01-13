JNU fee-hike issue sorted out, continuing protests not justified: HRD minister

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said the continuation of protests by JNU students is not justified as the fee-hike issue has been settled.

"The fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of JNU students and teachers," Nishank said.

"The main demand by students related to increase in service and utility charges and other related issues have now been settled and the continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.