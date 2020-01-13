Left Menu
JNU admin urges teachers to resume classes; appeal rejected

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 21:25 IST
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:25 IST
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Monday urged teachers to resume classes in the interest of students, but the teachers' body rejected the appeal. Twelve deans and seven chairpersons of special centres appealed to students and teachers to "refrain from any activity that would hinder the conducive atmosphere in the functioning of the university".

"It is evident that students are to participate in their academic pursuits without further disruptions in the normal functioning of the university," they said in the appeal. The administration said the appeal was issued after two JNU Teachers' Association officer-bearers announced a "non cooperation" plan.

"The above call for 'non-cooperation' not only goes against the efforts of the administration for restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities but also reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt normal functioning of the university," it said. The administration said the new semester has begun with registration of more than 5,000 students. "All faculty members are thus advised to resume their classes and other academic activities in the interests of the student community."

According to JNUTA office-bearers, "The JNUTA GBM resolution on the non-cooperation action plan implies that we refuse to comply with the two circulars issued on January 10, 2020, which asked teachers to be present in their offices for registration, to start classes and other relevant academic activities from January 13, 2020, and to upload time-tables for the same." The JNUTA had appealed to all colleagues to implement fully these decisions of the General Body.

The administration said JNU students have their fundamental right to attend classes and get advice from their respective supervisors and fulfil academic requirements. "Non-cooperation call, also violates the service contracts of the teachers," varsity said.

The JNUTA said it "rejects totally the ‘advisory'" issued by the administration and the warnings issued to it against organising assemblies around the academic complex. "Teachers need no lesson on their duties or their norms of conduct from those who are guilty of using thugs to terrorize the University community and yet pretend they are ‘governing’ an institution of higher learning," JNUTA said.

