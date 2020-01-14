Left Menu
Development News Edition

Campus calm, peaceful: JNU admin

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 18:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 18:53 IST
Campus calm, peaceful: JNU admin

The JNU administration on Tuesday said classes in many schools have begun for the new semester and the campus witnessed a "calm and peaceful" atmosphere, while a section of students and teachers continued to abstain from classes amid standoff with authorities over fee-hike issue. JNU's Registrar Pramod Kumar, in a statement, said academic and administrative units of the university functioned "normally on January 14, even as the campus witnessed a calm and peaceful atmosphere".

"The number of student registrations has been rising consistently and the last date of registration has been extended till January 15 to facilitate students who have gone on leave or on academic assignments off campus," Kumar said. Classes in many schools and centres for the new semester have begun and time-tables have been uploaded, he said.

"MPhil and PhD viva-voce examinations of various research scholars have been conducted and several others have been scheduled. International academic delegations have also visited for discussions on research collaborations and student exchange," Kumar added. However, some students and teachers of the university continued their agitation and boycotted classes over the fee-hike issue.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has been on a strike from October 29 over the hostel fee-hike issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Iran makes arrests over plane disaster as protests rage on

Iran said on Tuesday it had arrested people accused of a role in shooting down a Ukrainian airliner and had also detained 30 people involved in protests that have swept the nation for four days since the military belatedly admitted its erro...

HC upholds EC decision to prohibit political ads on metro premises, trains during model code

The Delhi High Court has upheld the Election Commissions EC decision not to allow display of any political advertisement inside DMRC premises and on metro trains during the model code of conduct MCC, saying the restriction was reasonable an...

Finland tops the list in providing future-skills education for youth: WEFFI 2019

Policy making is a tough tak but implementation is tougher. This was acceped in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU, an independent body, released on Tuesday. The experts have categorically mentioned that the implementation of p...

CM Narayanasamy requests Sitharaman for immediate release of GST compensation amount payable to Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to immediately release the GST compensation amount payable to the union territory.Earlier today, Narayanasamy met also Union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020