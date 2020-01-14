MU senior faculty sent on forced leave on plaint of students

The Mumbai University (MU) has sent Yogesh Soman, director of the department of Academy of Theatre Arts, on forced leave and initiated inquiry against the complaints received against him. Several students unions alleged that Soman had made objectionable remarks against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and also against women in general.

Some students had sat on a dharna in the Kalina campus of the varsity on Monday seeking action against Soman. "Chhatra Bharti Students Union and activists of AISF had started the agitation from January 13. It was only after the intervention of MLC Kapil Patil, the MU general secretary issued a letter at 11.30 pm stating that Soman was being sent on forced leave," said Shridhar Pednekar, Mumbai unit president, Chhatra Bharti, on Tuesday.

The protest was withdrawn after action against Soman. PTI ND NSK NSK.

