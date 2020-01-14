Demands for removal of JNU vice-chancellor not right: Minister

Union minister Sanjay Dhotre on Tuesday said demands for the removal of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar in wake of the recent violence on its campus was not the "right way" to deal with such incidents at the prestigious university. He also said leaders of different political parties visit Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and try to "spread rumours".

"The demand to remove him (Kumar) from the post of JNU vice-chancellor by the students cannot be the right way to deal with the things (such incidents) there," said Dhotre, who is the Minister of State (MoS) for Human Resource Development. Violence had broken out at JNU on the night of January 5, as armed masked men attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the incident. "JNU is one of our prestigious institutes. Children also indulge in political activities there... but we don't discriminate in any way. People from different political parties go there and try to spread rumours.

"Students are sensitive. At times, they are not aware of many things and react on the basis of rumours. Whatever happened (on January 5) is being investigated," he said while inaugurating a solar power plant at National Institute of Technology here..

