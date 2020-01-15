Left Menu
After 10 days, no arrest in JNU violence case 

A group of masked students had vandalized Sabarmati hostel of JNU and attacked the students including JNUSU representatives.

JNUSU holding a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi police could not make even a single arrest even aftre 10 days of JNU violence on January 5 in which about 20 students including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh were injured and admitted in AIIMS Trauma Center. The students union of JNU (JNUSU) which is protesting against the hostel fee hike since October 28 last year has alleged the connivance of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Jagadesh Kumar and demanded his resignition.

Menwhile, Delhi police has called two more students - Chunchun Kumar and Dolan Samanta - for questioning on Wednesday. Delhi Police on Monday questioned JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Pankaj Mishra and Waskar Vijay in connection with the violence on the varsity campus, and recorded their statements.

Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which is investigating the case have declared that three students - Komal Sharma, Rohit Shah, and Akshat Awasthi - all affliated to right wing ABVP are absconding. In another development Komal Sharma approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging her name was maligned by media houses. The commission has issued notices to media houses and Delhi police to look into the matter. The crime branch has registered three FIRs in JNU violence and identified some studens allegedly involved in the violence. They are being investigated by the police but nobody has been arrested so far.

CPI leader D. Raja has alleged that BJP and RSS want to shut down JNU. "BJP-RSS together are targeting JNU and want that it should be shut down. The BJP leaders including Subramanian Swamy have termed JNU anti-national. These leaders pose a threat to reason and rationality. The people must understand their design," said D Raja.

