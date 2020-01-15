Left Menu
JNUSU to take final call on movement against fee hike on Thursday

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) will take a final call on the future course of action as regards its movement against a recent hostel fee hike on Thursday, members of the union said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the university administration said nearly 5,400 students had registered for the winter semester.

Wednesday was the last day for registration. Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry officials spoke to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the university.

The JNUSU has been observing a registration boycott over the issue, while the JNU Teachers' Association (JNUTA) is on a "non-cooperation" mode with the administration, which has led to a stalemate in the university. The JNUSU will hold a meeting on Thursday to decide the future course of action as regards the movement against the hostel fee hike.

The JNUTA had a meeting with HRD ministry officials on Wednesday, where they reiterated their demand for the VC's removal, citing "irregularities" in faculty recruitment and other issues. The teachers' association held a general body meeting on Wednesday, but could not arrive at a consensus. The meeting will continue on Friday.

According to JNUTA president DK Lobiyal, the previous semester has not been completed owing to the situation in the university and the administration is stressing on starting the new semester. He said they would take a call on how to finish the previous semester and ensure that students' academics were taken care of as also on ways of engaging with the students.

HRD ministry officials spoke to the JNU VC and took an update of the situation on the campus. "He said the classes were going on and more students joining in. The registration figures have crossed 5,000 and the university will take a call on Thursday on further extension of the registration date or the future course of action," a senior HRD ministry official said.

